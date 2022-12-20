Hood River Valley’s boys and girls swim teams remained unbeaten in Northwest Oregon Conference dual meet competition after defeating Centennial on Dec. 15 in Hood River.
The girls dual meet scores were: Hood River 117, Centennial 24. On the boys side, Hood River topped Centennial, 113-18.
The HRV depth was against the difference in the meet. HRV boys won all 11 events and went 1-2 in seven of them. The Hood River girls won nine of 11 events — Centennial’s Elle Moir won the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.
Hood River is now 3-0 in NWOC dual competition, for both boys and girls.
Maya Arndt won two individual events for the HRV girls and also swam legs on the first-place 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams. Her individual wins came in the 200 freestyle (2 minutes, 37.45 seconds) and 400 freestyle (5:35.96).
Coach Shelly Rawding’s team also received wins from Delaney Hackett, who won the 100 butterfly in 1:23.68 and 200 individual medley in 2:55.37; Leah Sandoval, who won the 100 backstroke in 1:26.12; and Ella Simms, who won the 100 breaststroke in 1:30.88.
The 100 freestyle was one of the meet’s more competitive races, with Moir winning in 1:07.38, followed by HRV’s Abby Tomlinson and Sophia Helleberg in 1:08.68 and 1:09.64.
The team relay wins came in the 200 medley from Helleberg, Simms, Sophia Cross, and Tomlinson in 2:25.56; in the 200 freestyle from Arndt, Avery Walker, Simms and Hackett in 2:17.68; and from Arndt, Hackett, Cross and Tomlinson in the 400 free relay in 4:54.98.
On the boys side, the individual event wins came from: Kaitaro Hawkins in the individual medley and butterfly; Charles Wilson in the 200 free; Elijiah Adams in the 100 free; Rohan Faber in the 400 free; Zayd Ziada in the 100 back; and Lucas Elliott in the 100 breast.
Ziada, Elliott, Hawkins and Adams teamed to win the 200 medley relay; Faber, Owen Sheppard, Forrest Hedgerg and Ziada won the 200 free relay; and Hawkins, Webster, Elliott, and Adams won the 400 free relay in 4:37.99.
