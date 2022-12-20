HRV boys swimming

Lucas Elliott and Kai Hawkins get ready to race while Ruby Betzing looks on.

 Noah Noteboom photo

Hood River Valley’s boys and girls swim teams remained unbeaten in Northwest Oregon Conference dual meet competition after defeating Centennial on Dec. 15 in Hood River.

The girls dual meet scores were: Hood River 117, Centennial 24. On the boys side, Hood River topped Centennial, 113-18.