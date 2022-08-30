Hood River Valley jump started its 2022 cross country season at Friday’s Night Meet at Wilsonville High School and a couple of senior runners led the Eagle charge.
Elliot Hawley was the top male HRV finisher, covering the 3,000-meter course around the Wilsonville athletic fields in 9 minutes, 4.2 seconds; he finished 16th in the Senior race of 143 runners. Senior Olivia Nickson was the top female finisher for the Eagle girls, placing seventh in the Senior girls race in 11:07.7.
The meet included race divisions based on year in school as well as meet experience.
Senior Phoebe Wood was the second HRV girls runner, timed in 11:52.6 in 20th place. Frosh teammate Syl Perrin’s high school debut was a good one, as she was 12th in the ninth-grade race in 12:02.2.
On the boys side, senior William Bunch was 34th in his race, timed in 9:28.5. Frosh Sebastian Clarkson was seventh in the ninth-grade boys race in 10:13.2
Of note: No overall team scores were kept (just scores for teams with at least five runners in each race). Hood River’s match-up with its Northwest Oregon Conference opponents (the Eagles joined the league this school year), specifically Wilsonville, should prove interesting this season. The HRV girls won a dual meet (based on times) against Wilsonville, while the Wildcats took the boys match-up. Wilsonville’s boys team is bolstered by Utah senior transfer Carter Cutting, whose track and field personal bests include a 1:50.24 800 and a 3:54.92 1500.
