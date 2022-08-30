Hood River Valley jump started its 2022 cross country season at Friday’s Night Meet at Wilsonville High School and a couple of senior runners led the Eagle charge.

Elliot Hawley was the top male HRV finisher, covering the 3,000-meter course around the Wilsonville athletic fields in 9 minutes, 4.2 seconds; he finished 16th in the Senior race of 143 runners. Senior Olivia Nickson was the top female finisher for the Eagle girls, placing seventh in the Senior girls race in 11:07.7.