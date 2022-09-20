Hood River Valley’s volleyball team recovered nicely from a 0-3 start — including some off-court distractions — with wins in two of its past three matches heading into this week’s showdown at fourth-ranked La Salle Prep.

Hood River (2-4 overall) has a mixed bag of results in its new conference, the Northwest Oregon. The Eagles were shut out in their first two league matches but won a five-set match Sept. 8 at Parkrose and earned a three-set sweep of Milwaukie on Sept. 15. In between the wins was a 25-7, 25-17, 25-12 loss to Wilsonville, the top-ranked Class 5A team. All three matches were on the road, as are HRV’s next two matches Thursday at La Salle (Milwaukie) and Sept. 28 at Canby.