Gone are the days when Hood River Valley can look forward to a break in its league schedule, as the Eagles girls soccer team is finding out in its first year of Northwest Oregon Conference play.
The Eagles (3-5 overall, 1-2 NWOC through Oct. 9) face No. 7 Wilsonville on Wednesday and No. 13 Milwaukie on Monday. HRV played No. 8 La Salle Prep a week ago. The gauntlet of conference opponents is evidenced by the fact that of the nine league teams, five of them were ranked in the top 14 places in state as of last week.
In past seasons, as a member of the previous Intermountain Conference — which generally included schools of smaller enrollment — Hood River might get a competitive break every so often as the league traditionally wasn’t as balanced top to bottom. (This year’s IMC is much more competitive with the addition of the larger Bend schools.)
Visiting La Salle defeated HRV, 7-1, in a NWOC match on Oct. 5.
Hood River was scheduled to play one more nonleague match, on Monday, when former Intermountain Conference foe Pendleton (3-4-2) came to the Gorge. After that, the Eagles have four league matches remaining. The top four NWOC teams automatically qualify for the state playoffs. There also will be two at-large berths into the 16-team bracket.
