Gone are the days when Hood River Valley can look forward to a break in its league schedule, as the Eagles girls soccer team is finding out in its first year of Northwest Oregon Conference play.

The Eagles (3-5 overall, 1-2 NWOC through Oct. 9) face No. 7 Wilsonville on Wednesday and No. 13 Milwaukie on Monday. HRV played No. 8 La Salle Prep a week ago. The gauntlet of conference opponents is evidenced by the fact that of the nine league teams, five of them were ranked in the top 14 places in state as of last week.