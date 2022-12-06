Call ‘em the comeback kids.
Trailing by 10 points twice in the third quarter, the Hood River Valley girls basketball team methodically whittled away at the deficit and won its first game Saturday afternoon, 45-41 at Crook County in Prineville.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Subscribe to online only and receive access to website content and our e-edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 year
|$40.00
|for 365 days
|6 months
|$29.00
|for 180 days
|3 months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|2 years
|$75.00
|for 730 days
|One Dollar promo Monthly Digital Subscription
|$1.00
|for 90 days
Subscribe to the Columbia Gorge News for access to our print, web, and e-edition products.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 year out of area
|$55.00
|for 365 days
|2 years
|$75.00
|for 730 days
|2 years out of area
|$95.00
|for 730 days
|6 months
|$29.00
|for 180 days
|6 months out of area
|$46.00
|for 180 days
|3 months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|3 months out of area
|$36.00
|for 90 days
|1 year
|$45.00
|for 365 days
Call ‘em the comeback kids.
Trailing by 10 points twice in the third quarter, the Hood River Valley girls basketball team methodically whittled away at the deficit and won its first game Saturday afternoon, 45-41 at Crook County in Prineville.
The Eagles completed their comeback for the win despite having leading scorer Marina Castaneda and fellow starter Ryann Rosselle on the bench — both having fouled out in the final period.
Rosselle was notable at both ends of the court. “One key was how well Ryann Rosselle played defensively,” Coach Steve Noteboom said. “She was guarding (Katelynn) Weaver, who I feel is going to be an all-state player this year. She held her to nine points. That was key for us.”
The host Cowgirls closed out the first half with a 7-0 run to seemingly take control of the game, leading 27-18 at the break. But Noteboom settled down his team at intermission and the Eagles battled back. Abby Schrankel nailed a 3-pointer 10 seconds into the third period and the comeback was on.
Megan Griggs added two free throws, Castaneda went 4-for-4 from the line and Julia Rowan made a corner 3-pointer and the Cowgirl lead was 34-32. Castaneda’s putback closed the third quarter scoring with Crook County clinging to a 35-34 lead.
Griggs assisted on the next two HRV baskets: She found Castaneda on a cut through the middle and later grabbed an offensive rebound and hit Rosselle at the top of the key for a 3-pointer. The trey left the Eagles in front 40-35.
But Castaneda fouled out moments later and Rosselle soon joined her on the bench and Crook County took advantage, tying the game on a Weaver basket, 40-40, with less than three minutes remaining.
“When they went out, I thought ‘Oh geez,'” Noteboom said. “But they (the team) stuck with it.”
Schrankel was clutch at the foul line, twice converting one-and-ones, the second of which gave the Eagles a 44-41 lead with 22 seconds on the clock. Rowan added one of two free throws to make the score final.
The Eagles opened their season Friday against Eagle Point at the Crook County tourney, losing 47-29. “We just came out with low energy,” Noteboom said. “Really, Crook County is a way better team (than Eagle Point). We just turned the ball over and Marina fouled out. She only played like 16 minutes in that game. Megan also fouled out that first night.”
Noteboom expects low energy level won’t be an issue this week, when the Eagles host Gorge rival The Dalles on Friday at 6:30 p.m. (see related story this issue).
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.