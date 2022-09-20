Visiting Southridge overcame 138 yards of penalties and three turnovers to defeat Hood River Valley, 35-28, Friday night at Henderson Stadium.

The unbeaten Skyhawks, a Class 6A school playing 5A football, scored the game-winning touchdown with 34 seconds to play on Jack Klee’s 26-yard pass to Alisjah Tucker. It was Klee’s fifth TD pass of the game, the 5A-Special District 1 opener for Hood River. Tucker also scored on a 46-yard pass in the first quarter.