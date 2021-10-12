Hood River Valley’s cross country teams made significant statements Friday to the rest of the Intermountain Conference teams with their performances at the Champoeg Invitational.
The Eagles were seventh in both races, each of which included a number of the Portland-metro area’s top teams. HRV’s girls scored 144 points and were the top finishing Class 5A school. The Eagles also continued to improve their packs with the IMC district meet looming Oct. 27.
Hood River’s team depth — boys and girls — establishes the Eagles as the favorites to win the district team titles. A look at how the district meet is shaping up is Thursday at the conference preview races, which allow teams to run on the course where the district final will take place. Racing begins at 3 p.m. and will be held at the Golf Course at Birch Creek in Pendleton.
Last week at Champoeg State Park, the top five Eagle girls runners lowered their personal bests by at least 21 seconds. Junior Pheobe Wood received a 19 minute, 48-second clocking which placed her 21st. Frosh Alex Bronson also raced to a personal best by 33 seconds, finishing 26th in 20:40 and was HRV’s No. 2 scoring runner. Six seconds back was senior Sophie Kaden in 31st place at 20:46 — a 23-second PR.
Junior Olivia Nickson chopped 35 seconds off her best, lowing it to 21:10 for 39th place. Senior Mikelle Stasak had the biggest decrease in time, lowering her best by 43 seconds to 21:31 and was 46th.
On the boys side, junior Elliot Hawley’s steady improvement this season continued, and the Eagles’ No. 1 runner is pulling his teammates along with him. Hawley raced to a personal best 15:47.3 at Champoeg, getting 13th place. HRV’s No. 2 runner, Jackson Bullock, dipped under 17 minutes for the first time, clocking 16:45 in 25th place.
Other Eagles followed suit with personal bests, including frosh Kai Wagner, who was 45th overall — and HRV’s fourth runner — in 17:54. The time was a 34-second personal best. Hood River boys were seventh as a team with 167 points. The Eagles were the second Class 5A team, three points behind fifth-place South Albany. South and HRV are on pace to compete at the 5A state meet in early November.
