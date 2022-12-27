The Dalles girls defeat Hood River Valley

Visiting The Dalles High built a big lead early before having to hold off a late Hood River Valley rally to survive a non-league girls basketball game Dec. 22 at Vannet Court, 31-30. The Riverhawks, who won their 10th straight in the Gorge rivalry series, improved their season record to 2-1 with the win. Hood River, which trailed by as many as 12 points early, found a spark late in the second quarter, carrying over into the second half. The Eagles started playing more aggressively, especially on offense, and slowly came back from the early deficit.

Hood River Coach Steve Noteboom liked what he saw in the second half: “The girls really stepped it up and made it a really close game and they could’ve just collapsed but they kept fighting.”