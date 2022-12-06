Hood River Valley’s boys wrestling team was led by the runner-up finish of senior Carson Farlow at Saturday’s 21-team Tyrone S Woods Memorial tourney at Oregon City High.

Farlow was second at 138 pounds, winning his first four matches — three by fall — before losing 15-0 to Noah Koyama of Union. Farlow, a district champion last year, won by fall over Mohamed Fofanah of McDaniel in the first round; he beat Korbin Taft of Lakeridge in the second round; Ethan Powell of Redmond in the quarterfinals; and Vance Nelson of Pendleton in the semifinals.