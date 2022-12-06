Hood River Valley’s boys wrestling team was led by the runner-up finish of senior Carson Farlow at Saturday’s 21-team Tyrone S Woods Memorial tourney at Oregon City High.
Farlow was second at 138 pounds, winning his first four matches — three by fall — before losing 15-0 to Noah Koyama of Union. Farlow, a district champion last year, won by fall over Mohamed Fofanah of McDaniel in the first round; he beat Korbin Taft of Lakeridge in the second round; Ethan Powell of Redmond in the quarterfinals; and Vance Nelson of Pendleton in the semifinals.
The Eagles, guided by fourth-year Coach Tony Rolen, also had a third-place finisher in Connor Farlow, Carson’s sophomore brother, at 120 pounds. Connor won his first three matches by fall, before losing to Kamakana Teijeiro of Union in the semifinals. He bounced back in the third-place matching, defeating Joey Evanston of Mountainside by fall. Connor Farlow’s other wins by pin came over Ian Ham of Liberty, Austin Gore of Mountainside, and Sam Vessey of Redmond.
Senior Robert Wood, the third Eagle returning state qualifier, won three of four matches after losing in the first round to Benjamin Morgan of North Medford by a 5-3 decision at 126 pounds. Also at 126, HRV’s Jacob Smith won three matches, all by fall.
At 195 pounds for HRV was Miguel Arriola, who eventually was fourth after winning his first two matches, by fall over Mitchell Magill of Silverton and by injury default over Zachary Lulich, also of Silverton. Champion Elliot Scott of Camas won an 11-4 decision over Arriola in the semifinals; and Ethan Gessler of Camas won by a 7-4 decision over the HRV wrestler in the match for third place.
Hood River’s Leyton Adams was seventh at 120 pounds, winning two of four wrestled matches. Adams won his first-round match by major decision over Adam Mattern of North Medford before losing to Billy Jackson of team champion Redmond in the quarterfinals. Adams won by technical fall over Bradley Wooldridge of McMinnville in his final match of the day. Jackson went on to finish first at 120.
Joel Bronson placed 8th, winning two matches at 182 pounds. he defeated Sprague's Liam Eckles by fall and Liberty's Logan Hinojosa by a 13-10 decision. Eventual runner-up Steven Powell of Silverton knocked Bronson into the consolation bracket with a first-round pin.
Kevin Castro placed ninth at 160 pounds, going 4-1 in the tourney. His lone loss came in the second round, by 20-4 technical fall to Ethan Petrone of Oregon City. Castro had pins over Matthew Dawson of McDaniel, Jose Cortez of North Medford, and Dylan Gore of Mountainside. He won by a 10-5 decision over Tysen Perez of Sprague in the ninth-place match.
Caden Harbaugh won two matches at 220 pounds: He won by fall over Lakeridge's Matteo Clarke and by an 11-5 decision over Mountainside's Bennett Montplaisir.
Connor Tennan,182 pounds, started with a pin in the first round over Cody Magill of Silverton before losing to eventual fifth-place finisher Kenya Johnson of Sprague in the second round. But the HRV wrestler earned an injury default win later on and then a pin over Andres Cervantes-Gonzalez of Lincoln in his final match.
Also at 126, HRV’s Jacob Smith won three matches all by fall. At 138, Abelardo Gomes Gordian won three matches all by fall after losing in the first round to Sprague’s Bradley Johnson. At 170 pounds, Leif Mortenson won three of five matches and placed 10th. Mortenson won by fall over Aaron (Minh Khang) Nguyen of McDaniel with a 34-second pin in his opening match. Andrew Sikens of North Medford bumped Mortenson into the consolation rounds with a win by fall over the HRV grappler. That’s where the Eagle wrestler won by fall over Kilian Eddleman of Sherwood and Dion Maipi of Beaverton.
