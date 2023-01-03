The defending Class 1A Big Sky League champion South Wasco County High Redsides boys basketball team improved its record to 8-1 with an 86-62 non-league win over the North Lake High Cowboys (5-4) Dec. 28 at North Lake High School.
It was the fifth time South Wasco has scored 80 or more points this season.
Redside freshman Jason Hull scored 32 points to lead five players who scored for South Wasco. Redside senior Ian Ongers had 24 points, and sophomore Storm McCoy scored a career-high 17.
South Wasco opens its 15-game Big Sky schedule with three games in four days, beginning with a 7:30 p.m. match-up Wednesday versus the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (0-2 league, 1-5 overall) at Lyle High School. The Redsides play a 7:30 p.m. contest Friday against the Dufur Rangers (1-1 league, 3-5 overall) at Dufur High School, followed by a 3:30 p.m. home game versus the Horizon Christian High Hawks (1-0 league, 6-2 overall) Saturday at South Wasco High in Maupin.
Hawks seeks second straight league win
Horizon was seeking to win its second straight Big Sky League game in Tuesday’s match-up versus the Klickitat/Glenwood High Vandals (1-1) at Glenwood High School (result was after the printed edition deadline). The contest marked Klickwood’s first game since Dec. 17.
Rangers lose close one to Buckaroos
Dufur lost a close non-league game at home Dec. 29, 65-63, to the St. Paul High Buckaroos (5-4) at Dufur High School. Dufur will play a road game Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Lyle.
Sherman extends win streak to four
The Sherman County High Huskies won two non-league road games last week to extend their current win streak to four. The Huskies (0-2 league, 7-3 overall) won, 49-36, over the Falls City High Mountaineers (4-2) Dec. 29, followed by a 50-38 win over the Southwest Christian High Wildcats (4-7) Dec. 30 in Beaverton.
