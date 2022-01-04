The South Wasco County High Redsides (1-0 Big Sky, 9-0 overall) continue to show that they’re definitely one of the top Class 1A boys basketball teams as they remained unbeaten with a 70-29 win over the visiting North Lake/Paisley High Cowboys (4-3) Dec. 28 in Maupin.
Senior guard Oscar Thomas scored 25 points, eight assists and nine steals to help lead the No. 15-ranked Redsides to their ninth consecutive win. Junior forward Ian Ongers had 19 points, senior guard Remington Anderson-Sheer scored eight and senior post Brock LaFaver had 15 points and a team-high nine rebounds to contribute to the victory.
South Wasco, the No. 1-ranked offensive team in Class 1A with a 71 point-per-game average, took control at the outset with a 21-9 first quarter edge.
The Redsides will be seeking to extend their win streak to 10 when they meet the No. 18-ranked Dufur High Rangers (2-0 Big Sky, 3-2) in their next game at home Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Redsides then travel to Hood River for a 3:30 p.m. contest Saturday against the Horizon Christian High Hawks (1-1 Big Sky, 6-3), followed by a Jan. 11 7:30 p.m. home game against the Trout Lake High Mustangs (0-1 Big Sky, 1-3).
Horizon was scheduled to play its first game of 2022 Tuesday at home versus the Central Christian High Tigers (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Hawks face Trout Lake in their next contest Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Trout Lake High School, followed by Saturday’s match-up against South Wasco. Horizon then travels on the road to meet the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (1-2) Jan. 11 at Lyle High School.
Dufur plays its first game in nearly three weeks Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at home against the No. 3-ranked Open Door Christian Academy High Huskies (6-0). Following the match-up with South Wasco, Dufur meets Lyle/Wishram in a 3:30 p.m. home game Saturday.
The Klickitat/Glenwood High Vandals (0-2) play their first game in three weeks Friday at 7:30 p.m. versus Lyle/Wishram at Lyle High School. The Vandals then play Trout Lake Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at home, followed by a Jan. 11, road game at Dufur.
The Sherman High Huskies (0-2 Big Sky, 3-3) also play their first game in three weeks on the road Jan. 7 at Echo (5-4). The Huskies then meet the No. 12-ranked Condon High Blue Devils (2-0 Big Sky, 8-1) in a 3:30 p.m. home game Saturday in Moro, followed by a 7:30 p.m. road game Jan. 11 against the Bickleton High Pirates (0-2 Big Sky, 0-4) at Bickleton High School.
Bickleton plays its first contest since Dec. 18 in a 6:30 p.m. road game Friday versus the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler Eagles (0-2 Big Sky, 0-4) at Wheeler High School in Fossil.
