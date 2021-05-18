May 18-May 26
Baseball
Tuesday, May 18: Portland Christian at Dufur, playoff play-in game, 4:30 p.m., Dufur City Park
Wednesday, May 19: IMC semifinals, TBD at Hood River
Saturday, May 22: IMC championship, teams, site TBD
Boys basketball
Tuesday, May 18: Dufur at Lyle; Sherman at Ione
Wednesday, May 19: Columbia at Seton Catholic
Thursday, May 20: St. Helens at Hood River; Lyle at Horizon; South Wasco at Dufur
Friday, May 21: The Dalles at Bend; Ione at Dufur; Echo at Sherman
Saturday, May 22: Forest Grove at Hood River
Tuesday, May 25: The Dalles at Redmond; Ridgeview at Hood River; Horizon at Arlington; Trout Lake at Condon; Sherman at South Wasco; Mitchell/Spray at Lyle
Wednesday, May 26: Horizon at Condon; Dufur at Echo
Girls basketball
Tuesday, May 18: Castle Rock at Columbia; Dufur at Lyle; Sherman at Ione
Thursday, May 20: South Wasco at Dufur
Friday, May 21: Ione at Dufur; Echo at Sherman;
Saturday, May 22: Roosevelt at Hood River
Tuesday, May 25: Hood River at Ridgeview; Redmond at The Dalles; Horizon at Arlington; Trout Lake at Condon; Sherman at South Wasco; Mitchell/Spray at Lyle
Wednesday, May 26: Horizon at Condon; Dufur at Echo
Boys, girls golf
Wednesday, May 19: Hood River, The Dalles at 5A state tourney, Springfield
Girls lacrosse
Tuesday, May 18: Summit at Hood River
Softball
Wednesday, May 19: IMC semifinals
Saturday, May 22: IMC championship, teams, site TBD
Swimming
Thursday, May 20: Pendleton at Hood River
Boys Tennis
Friday, May 21, Saturday, May 22: The Dalles, Hood River at IMC District, Redmond
Girls Tennis
Friday, May 21, Saturday, May 22: The Dalles, Hood River at IMC District, Ridgeview
Track and Field
Friday, May 21: The Dalles, Hood River at 5A Invitational, Wilsonville High
Saturday, May 22: The Dalles, Hood River at 5A Invitational, Wilsonville High
Saturday, May 22: Dufur, Horizon, Lyle, Sherman, South Wasco, Trout Lake at 1A State Meet, Eastern Oregon University, La Grande
Boys Wrestling
Wednesday, May 19: Hood River at Ridgeview
Saturday, May 22: Hood River at Clackamas
Wednesday, May 26: Hood River at Crook County
Girls Wrestling
Wednesday, May 19: Hood River at Ridgeview
Saturday, May 22: Hood River at Clackamas
