May 18-May 26

Baseball

Tuesday, May 18: Portland Christian at Dufur, playoff play-in game, 4:30 p.m., Dufur City Park

Wednesday, May 19: IMC semifinals, TBD at Hood River

Saturday, May 22: IMC championship, teams, site TBD

Boys basketball

Tuesday, May 18: Dufur at Lyle; Sherman at Ione

Wednesday, May 19: Columbia at Seton Catholic

Thursday, May 20: St. Helens at Hood River; Lyle at Horizon; South Wasco at Dufur

Friday, May 21: The Dalles at Bend; Ione at Dufur; Echo at Sherman

Saturday, May 22: Forest Grove at Hood River

Tuesday, May 25: The Dalles at Redmond; Ridgeview at Hood River; Horizon at Arlington; Trout Lake at Condon; Sherman at South Wasco; Mitchell/Spray at Lyle

Wednesday, May 26: Horizon at Condon; Dufur at Echo

Girls basketball

Tuesday, May 18: Castle Rock at Columbia; Dufur at Lyle; Sherman at Ione

Thursday, May 20: South Wasco at Dufur

Friday, May 21: Ione at Dufur; Echo at Sherman;

Saturday, May 22: Roosevelt at Hood River

Tuesday, May 25: Hood River at Ridgeview; Redmond at The Dalles; Horizon at Arlington; Trout Lake at Condon; Sherman at South Wasco; Mitchell/Spray at Lyle

Wednesday, May 26: Horizon at Condon; Dufur at Echo

Boys, girls golf

Wednesday, May 19: Hood River, The Dalles at 5A state tourney, Springfield

Girls lacrosse

Tuesday, May 18: Summit at Hood River

Softball

Wednesday, May 19: IMC semifinals

Saturday, May 22: IMC championship, teams, site TBD

Swimming

Thursday, May 20: Pendleton at Hood River

Boys Tennis

Friday, May 21, Saturday, May 22: The Dalles, Hood River at IMC District, Redmond

Girls Tennis

Friday, May 21, Saturday, May 22: The Dalles, Hood River at IMC District, Ridgeview

Track and Field

Friday, May 21: The Dalles, Hood River at 5A Invitational, Wilsonville High

Saturday, May 22: The Dalles, Hood River at 5A Invitational, Wilsonville High

Saturday, May 22: Dufur, Horizon, Lyle, Sherman, South Wasco, Trout Lake at 1A State Meet, Eastern Oregon University, La Grande

Boys Wrestling

Wednesday, May 19: Hood River at Ridgeview

Saturday, May 22: Hood River at Clackamas

Wednesday, May 26: Hood River at Crook County

Girls Wrestling

Wednesday, May 19: Hood River at Ridgeview

Saturday, May 22: Hood River at Clackamas