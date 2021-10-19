Gorge Sports Schedule:

Oct. 19 to Oct. 27

(Note: Because of COVID, a shortage of game officials and transportation options, schedules are subject to last-minute changes.)

Cross Country

Oct. 20

Columbia at Trico League championship, Vancouver Lake, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 21

The Dalles at Valiant Invitational, Valley Catholic, Beaverton, 3:45 p.m.

Football

Oct. 22

Hood River at Putnam, 7 p.m.; Fort Vancouver at Columbia, 7 p.m.; Imbler at Dufur, 7 p.m.; Pilot Rock at Sherman, 7 p.m.; Enterprise at Lyle, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23

The Dalles at Parkrose, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Oct. 19

Crook County at Hood River, 4:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 20

Livingston at Horizon Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 21

Hood River at Redmond, 6 p.m.; Ridgeview at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Trout Lake at Columbia Adventist, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 26

The Dalles at Redmond, 6 p.m.; Pendleton at Hood River, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Oct. 19

Columbia at King’s Way Christian, 6 p.m.; Pendleton at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Hood River at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Trout Lake vs. De La Salle, at Delta Park, 6 p.m.

Oct. 21

Redmond at Hood River; The Dalles at Ridgeview; La Center at Columbia, 6 p.m.

Oct. 25

Oregon Episcopal at Trout Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 26

Montesano at Columbia, 5 p.m.; Hood River at Pendleton; Redmond at The Dalles

Volleyball

Oct. 19

King’s Way at Columbia, 7 p.m.; Redmond at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Hood River, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20

Big Sky playoffs: Sherman or Condon at Dufur, 6:30 p.m.; Glenwood/Klickitat at TBD.

Oct. 21

Columbia at LaCenter, 7 p.m.; Hood River at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 23

South Wasco and Oct. 20 playoff winners at Big Sky District Tournament, Echo High School, TBD.

Oct. 26

Columbia at Montesano, 7 p.m.

Water Polo

Oct. 19

Barlow at Hood River girls, 5:30 p.m., boys, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 21

Hood River girls and boys at Gresham, times TBD.

Oct. 25

Hood River girls at Hillsboro, times TBD

Oct. 26

Parkrose boys at Hood River, 4:30 p.m.; Sandy girls at Hood River, 5:40 p.m.