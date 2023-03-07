Hood River Valley’s Emily Teets recorded the top individual finish of Gorge-area skiers, and the Hood River Valley boys team posted the top team finish at last week’s Oregon Interscholastic Ski Racing Association state championships at HooDoo.
Skiers from Hood River, The Dalles and Trout Lake were among the Gorge entrants who competed in the annual event.
Teets was third overall in girls individual combined slalom and giant slalom competition. She finished with a combined time of 3 minutes, 8.84 seconds, which was 8.47 seconds behind winner Hannah Currier of Portland’s Central Catholic.
Teets had the third-fasted two-run time in the giant slalom on March 2 of 1:32.51, which included single runs of 44.2 and 48.31 seconds. On day two in the girls slalom, Teets posted the fifth-fastest time of 1:36.33 (runs of 49.0 and 47.33).
Hood River boys were sixth out of 21 scoring teams in giant slalom and ninth in slalom; the Eagles finished seventh in the boys combined team standings. Lincoln of Portland won the boys combined team championship. The Cardinals were the top slalom team, while Lake Oswego was the top giant slalom boys squad.
The first day of racing included the boys slalom and girls giant slalom. In boys slalom, Gorge skiers were led by Hood River’s Lars Welch, who was ninth overall, and brother Thorsen Welch, who finished 15th. Jess Aubert of Hood River was 46th for his two slalom runs. Lars Welch’s best of two runs was his second — as was most of the field — when he was timed in 48.88 seconds. His combined run time of 1:41.82 was 10.69 seconds behind winner Ian Kenyon of Portland’s Lincoln. Thorsen Welch had the 10th best run — his second — in 48.81, with a combined total of 1:42.92.
The top three fastest team times are figured into a school’s overall team time. Hood River’s Aubert had a combined time of 2:02.17. Teammates Paul Morawetz (2:15.66, 68th) and Jaden Johnson (2:34.48, 80th) also competed for the Eagles at state. Hood River finished sixth as a team in boys slalom.
The Dalles was led in boys slalom by Cooper Klindt, who was 20th overall in 1:44.25, with a fastest run of 50.84. Teammates Henry Perez and Grey Roetcisoender finished 38th and 39th helping The Dalles to ninth place in the slalom team standings. Perez had runs of 58.8 and 59.73; while his teammate posted times of 1:00.53 and 58.3. The Dalles’ Ondrej Necas was 55th and Joe Codding also competed for the Riverhawks, but did not complete two runs. Nor did Trout Lake’s Rowan Shuman, who had the 16th fastest first run in 53.33 seconds, but he did not complete the second run. Rowan had similar situation in the giant slalom the next day, as he didn’t finish his first run, but skied the second in 55.31 seconds.
Also on day two, in boys giant slalom, Hood River was ninth and The Dalles 15th; Lake Oswego won the boys GS title. Hood River was again led by Lars and Thorsen Welch, who were 23rd and 27th overall. Thorsen had the best run of the two of 52.12, while Lars was more consistent overall with runs of 52.57 and 52.58. Morawetz was 82nd and Johnson 93rd for the Eagles. Aubert completed one of his two giant slalom runs in 54.5, the 39th best first run overall.
Klindt was 31st to lead The Dalles with giant slalom runs of 53.52 and 53.37. Roetcisoender was 65th and Ondrej 66th for the Riverhawks, with combined times of 1:55.67 and 1:55.84 respectively. Teammates Henry Perez was 74th and Joe Codding was 77th.
Hood River girls were 11th out of 17 scoring teams in giant slalom and 14th in slalom; the Eagles finished 14th in the combined standings. Lakeridge won the girls combined team championship. The Pacers of Lake Oswego were the top slalom team, while Summit of Bend was the top giant slalom squad.
In girls slalom on the first day, HRV’s team time included Teets, Zoe Mortensen, who was 17th, and Delia Skakel, who was 83rd; Anni Richardson was 88th. Mortensen effort included the 13th fastest second run of 49.9 seconds.
In girls slalom on day two, HRV’s team time included Teets, Skakel, who was 64th, and Richardson, who was 73rd. Mortensen had the 19th fastest first run of 52.53 seconds, but she didn’t complete her second run.
The Dalles senior Lucy Booth had a solid first day in the giant slalom, finishing in 18th place with her runs of 46.67 and 51.06. But on day two, Booth failed to complete both her runs. Her first was the 14th best overall in 51.9 seconds, but she didn’t complete a clean second run.
