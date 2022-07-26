HOOD RIVER — The annual Gorge Paddle Challenge took over the Hood River waterfront park on July 22-24. Athletes from across the world came to the Gorge for one of the premier water sports events. The original Columbia Gorge Paddle Challenge was started by Steve Gates in 2011 and featured stand up paddle board (SUP) races and relays. Today, the newly renamed Gorge Challenge has adapted to current times. When Gates lost his battle with cancer 2019, Byron Kurt was asked to take the reigns or let the event end.
“I said, ‘No, we can’t let it go’,” said Kurt. “I was happy to step in and keep the event going.”
The Gorge Challenge isn’t limited to just SUP races anymore. Similar to last year, athletes had the option to compete in wing foiling downwind and course races.
On Friday, July 22 Fiona Wylde and Team SIC held a mini youth camp with over 75 attendees.
“We did little mini downwinders from the upwind side of the waterfront park to the downwind side of the park, and they had a blast. Every kid went home with a swag bag,” said Wylde. “It was the prefect way to kick off the event.”
Saturday was the downwind races for wing foil and a couple SUP categories. After a brief skippers meeting with the participants and event officials, the athletes headed down Interstate-84 to Viento State Park. Competitors launched from the day use area and rode the wind, waves and momentum to the finish line located just off the waterfront park beach. Jade Howson, 16, earned first place in the elite womens downwind SUP race, while Connor Baxter defended his elite mens downwind SUP championship from last year with another first place finish this year. Patrick Kissinger won the wing foiling downwinder and finished the 10-mile stretch of river in just 28 minutes and 32 seconds. The 16-year-old Christopher MacDonald surprised many with his two first place finishes in the pro wing foiling course and the pro downwind wing foil race.
“It’s really cool to see the younger athletes come up,” said Kurt. “Do the older guys like it? No, but that is what they are up against,” he joked.
Many of the course races were held on Sunday, but due to the lack of wind, the wing foil races were canceled. SUP races got underway at 9:30 sharp with the Groms and Super Groms course race. The Groms divisions are typically for the younger, inexperienced paddlers. Results were released after print deadline.
All eyes then shifted to the womens elite SUP course race. Wylde — a three time world champion — is usually the favorite to win, but a shoulder injury has sidelined the six-time Gorge Paddle Challenge champ, opening the doors for a new champion to be crowned. Wylde sees the injury as another opportunity to get involved.
“They asked me to step in and emcee and I said I’d give it a go,” said Wylde. “I get to watch every race and it’s been so amazing watching everyone crush it.”
Howson backed her title in the downwind SUP race with another top finish in the elite womens course race. Wylde and Howson are training partners, and now, they share the title of Gorge Paddle Champion.
After Baxter won the downwind SUP race the day before, he went out and managed another title after he narrowly defeated Brazilian David Leao.
