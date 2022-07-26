HOOD RIVER — The annual Gorge Paddle Challenge took over the Hood River waterfront park on July 22-24. Athletes from across the world came to the Gorge for one of the premier water sports events. The original Columbia Gorge Paddle Challenge was started by Steve Gates in 2011 and featured stand up paddle board (SUP) races and relays. Today, the newly renamed Gorge Challenge has adapted to current times. When Gates lost his battle with cancer 2019, Byron Kurt was asked to take the reigns or let the event end.

“I said, ‘No, we can’t let it go’,” said Kurt. “I was happy to step in and keep the event going.”