The Dalles senior Riley Brock (20) circles second base on a line drive.

The No. 7-ranked The Dalles High Riverhawks got off to a good start in their first postseason appearance in 10 years, as they won, 7-3, over the No. 9-ranked Stayton High Eagles (16-9) in an OSAA Class 4A baseball first round state playoff game May 23 at Quinton Street Ballpark in The Dalles.

The win advanced the Riverhawks (18-10) into a May 26 quarterfinal match up at No. 2-ranked Gladstone (23-4). The Riverhawks played well, but lost, 4-0, to the Gladiators at Gladstone High School. The shutout was the first one this year for the Riverhawks and it was their fourth loss this season to Gladstone, which advanced to play in the May 30 semifinals at home versus Pendleton (21-8).

