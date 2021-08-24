Weekly sports schedule, Aug. 27 through Sept. 1
Cross Country
Aug. 27 — Hood River at Wilsonville Night Meet, 6 p.m.
Aug. 28 — The Dalles Riverhawk Run, Sorosis Park, 9 a.m.
Football
Aug. 27 — Hood River at Banks jamboree, 7 p.m.; Dufur at St. Paul jamboree; Sherman at Wallowa jamboree, 7 p.m.
Aug. 28 — South Wasco at Echo jamboree
Boys Soccer
Aug. 26 — Hood River jamboree, 10:30 a.m.
Aug. 31 — Hood River at Barlow, 6 p.m.
Sept. 1 — La Grande at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Aug. 27 — Hood River at Adrian Nelson High jamboree
Aug. 30 — Riverside at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 1 — St. Helens at Hood River, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Aug. 26 — Dufur at Weston-McEwen, 3 p.m.; Dufur vs. Imbler (at Weston-McEwen), 5 p.m.; North Clackamas at South Wasco, 11:30 a.m.; Echo at South Wasco, 3:30 p.m.
Aug. 27 — The Dalles at Mt. View Tourney (Bend)
Aug. 31 — Lyle at Bickleton, 5 p.m.
Sept. 1 — Hood River at Gladstone; Sherman at Central Christian (Prineville), 3:30 p.m.; Sherman vs. Trinity Lutheran (at Central Christian), 5:15 p.m.
