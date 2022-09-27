Hood River Valley split its opening slate of non-league girls soccer matches last week and started its eight-match Northwest Oregon Conference schedule this week.
Hood River won, 7-0, at Heritage (Wash.) on Sept. 20 and lost, 4-1, at home to Class 6A Newberg on Sept. 22. The Heritage match gave Coach Leonor Lopez Agiurre a chance to get some players extra minutes. Newberg proved a physical challenge for the Eagles (2-3).
