Fifth-ranked Hood River Valley has one of everything early this boys soccer season, and each of its three match results has a common denominator: it came against a quality opponent.
That trend continues this week when the Eagles (1-1-1) embark on a four-match-in-nine-days schedule.
Hood River suffered its first loss of the season Sept. 13, when host Ridgeview of Redmond scored twice in the first half and held on for a 2-1 nonleague win. The senior-laden Ravens (5-0) and HRV have either won or shared three of the past four Intermountain Conference championships. Hood River is now playing in the Northwest Oregon Conference, where the Eagles won’t face the Ravens any longer — at least in league play.
The healthy rivalry has produced quality results in recent years. In eight meetings between the two teams over the past four seasons, HRV had a 5-2-1 record vs. Ridgeview, with two IMC crowns vs. one for the Ravens. On a smoky day last week in Redmond, Ridgeview scored twice in a two-minute, first-half span to take control of the match. Hood River made things interesting with a goal in the 55th minute, but Ridgeview held on.
Hood River was scheduled to play Class 6A Franklin at home at 5 p.m. Sept. 20 and is at Portland’s Cleveland High (also 6A) on Thursday. The Eagles open NWOC play on Monday, Sept. 26 at Canby, which dropped down from 6A this fall.
