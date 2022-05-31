The Hood River Valley Eagles advanced the semifinals of the Cascade Cup with a 16-5 win over the Westview Wildcats on May 25. The Eagles increased their season win total to six, and currently in the midst of a four-game winning streak.
From the faceoff Hood River dominated on both sides of the field. Hood River scored six and allowed just a single goal in the first frame. Hood River’s Riley Dierker scored the first goal just a minute into the game. Westview switched up schemes and opted to keep possession. The Wildcats passed it around their half of the field and remained patience looking for a quality shot. It worked for the most part. Westview’s scored and put the Wildcats on the board. That is the closest they would get to victory.
Westview Coach Kyle Hamburger took a timeout, but the regroup gave Hood River more time to find their stride.
For the Eagles it was a night that featured eight different scorers, including Max Jones who led the scoring efforts with four goals. Michael Frost and Ryan Salmon both added three assists and goalie Hugh Dalbey limited Westview scoring chances with sevens saves.
The Eagles will host a match-up with Marsit on May 31 at 7 p.m. (after print date) for a chance to make the Cascade Cup final. The Eagles last won the Cascade Cup in 2015 when they defeated La Salle 11-10.
