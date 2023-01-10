Hood River Valley won two more league double dual meets last week, staying unbeaten in both boys and girls competition.
HRV’s girls team did lose a dual meet over the holiday break at former Intermountain Conference rival Pendleton.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Subscribe to online only and receive access to website content and our e-edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 year
|$40.00
|for 365 days
|6 months
|$29.00
|for 180 days
|3 months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|2 years
|$75.00
|for 730 days
|One Dollar promo Monthly Digital Subscription
|$1.00
|for 90 days
Subscribe to the Columbia Gorge News for access to our print, web, and e-edition products.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 year out of area
|$55.00
|for 365 days
|2 years
|$75.00
|for 730 days
|2 years out of area
|$95.00
|for 730 days
|6 months
|$29.00
|for 180 days
|6 months out of area
|$46.00
|for 180 days
|3 months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|3 months out of area
|$36.00
|for 90 days
|1 year
|$45.00
|for 365 days
Hood River Valley won two more league double dual meets last week, staying unbeaten in both boys and girls competition.
HRV’s girls team did lose a dual meet over the holiday break at former Intermountain Conference rival Pendleton.
In their most recent Northwest Oregon Conference meet Jan. 6 at Putnam High, the Eagle girls topped the host team 118-42 and also beat Wilsonville, 134-18. HRV’s boys squad won their duals, 116-44 over Putnam and 96-73 over Wilsonville.
The HRV-Wilsonville competition was the closest this season in NWOC competition for the Eagles. Wilsonville won two of three relays and had two double winners. Hood River countered with its team depth, as Wilsonville won eight of 11 events.
Hood River’s boys won two individual races: Caiden Titus led a 1-2-3 HRV sweep in the 200-yard individual medley; Elijah Adams won the 500 free ahead of teammate Rohan Faber. Titus was followed by Kaitaro Hawkins and Max Webster in the IM.
The other Eagle boys win came in the 200-freestyle relay in 1 minute, 43.48 seconds. Jackson Bullock led off and was followed by Titus, Lucas Elliott, and Adams.
HRV’s depth was evident in the Eagles’ nine runner-up finishes. Titus and Bullock were second and third in the 100 free; Adams was second in the 200 free; Hawkins was second in the 100 butterfly; Zayd Ziada was runner-up in the 100 back; and Elliott and Faber were second and third in the 100 breaststroke.
The margin of victory for the Eagle girls was much more comfortable. HRV won nine of 11 events, went 1-2 in five of them and 1-2-3 in two — including the final race, the 400 freestyle relay. The final event was a showcase of the HRV depth: Maya Arndt, Emma Titus, Abby Tomlinson, and Sophia Cross won the race in 4:15.94. Teammates Lean Sandoval, Avery Walker, Kikyo Hawkins, and Mackenzie Thurner finished second. Clementine VanDeHay, Esme Price, Kylin Elliott, and Olivia Riek teamed up for third.
Hood River also won the 200 free relay, with Tomlinson, Delaney Hackett, Sophia Helleberg, and Emma Titus combining for a 1:54.25 clocking. In the meet’s first race, Hackett, Ella Simms, Cross, and Helleberg won the 200-medley relay.
Emma Titus and Arndt went 1-2 in the 200 free, with Titus recording a quick mid-season time of 2:06.81. Helleberg and Tomlinson were first and second in the 50 free; Hackett and Cross were 1-2 in a close 100 fly (1:11.98 to 1;12.12); Titus, Tomlinson and Helleberg swept the 100 free; Hackett and Thurner went 1-2 in the 100 backstroke; and Simms and Elliott were first and third in the 100 breaststroke.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.