Hood River Valley’s girls basketball team begins its initial season in the Northwest Oregon Conference on Wednesday, when the Eagles will face another league newcomer.
Second-ranked Canby High will visit Vannet Court for a 6 p.m. contest. The Cougars were unbeaten in their first three games — wins over Class 4A Molalla, 6A Newberg, and 6A St. Mary’s Academy. They were scheduled to play Monday at Sandy.
Canby was 12-13 overall last season in the Class 6A Three Rivers League. The Cougars return eight players from that team under first-year Coach TJ Fronius, who has them off to a hot start.
Hood River Valley gave host Heritage High of Vancouver all it could handle Dec. 6, but in the end, the Keanna Salavea-led Timberwolves proved too much to handle.
Salavea scored 41 points to lead Heritage, which improved to 3-0 with the win.
Hood River Valley, which fell to 1-2 after the loss, trailed throughout, but made it a one-possession game with a spirited second-half run.
Salavea, a 5-foot-11 senior, had eight points in the fourth quarter and also assisted on three other baskets. Heritage outscored HRV 19-15 in the decisive period. Braidee Goodwin added six points in the quarter.
HRV was led by junior guard Marina Castaneda, who scored 18 points, and sophomore forward Julia Rowan, who added 13. The Eagles helped their cause with eight three-pointers.
Hood River also had a Dec. 9 scheduled game against Gorge rival The Dalles postponed because of inclement weather. The Eagles played at Class 4A Estacada (1-1) on Monday (result came after the printed edition deadline).
