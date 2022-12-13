Hood River Valley’s girls basketball team begins its initial season in the Northwest Oregon Conference on Wednesday, when the Eagles will face another league newcomer.

Second-ranked Canby High will visit Vannet Court for a 6 p.m. contest. The Cougars were unbeaten in their first three games — wins over Class 4A Molalla, 6A Newberg, and 6A St. Mary’s Academy. They were scheduled to play Monday at Sandy.