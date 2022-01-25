Hood River Valley’s patchwork girls basketball season amid weather- and COVID-related cancellations and postponements took a turn for the positive last week when the Eagles won two non-league games — two wins in much different circumstances.
The first, Jan. 19, HRV trailed most of the way before pulling ahead late for a 48-46 win at Class 6A Aloha (1-11).
“We were behind most of the game but had a good second half to pull out the victory,” Eagle Coach Steve Noteboom said of his team, which improved to 5-5 by week’s end.
HRV sophomore Marina Castaneda had 22 points and was 4-for-4 on free throws the last minute of the game to seal the victory. Teammate Megan Griggs added 13 points.
“I was very proud that we kept fighting and found a way to win,” Noteboom said. “We played our best half of basketball of the season and continue to improve heading into league play.”
On Jan. 21, the Eagles traveled to Arlington to play Class 1A Condon (6-6) and won, 46-31. HRV had games with Trout Lake and The Dalles canceled last week. Condon had its Friday opponent cancel, which opened up a spot on its schedule.
“Since the Trout Lake game and The Dalles game were canceled we were able to play Condon,” Noteboom said. “They had a team cancel and had refs, so it worked out well to play another game.”
Hood River jumped out to a 34-17 halftime lead; Noteboom subbed liberally in the second half.
“We led the entire game and had the opportunity to get everyone playing time,” he said.
Griggs had 20 points to lead HRV and Castaneda added 10.
The Eagles had one final nonleague game scheduled for Tuesday (result was after the print edition deadline) at Mt. View (Vancouver). HRV returns to Intermountain Conference play Jan. 28 at home vs. Redmond (6-8 overall, 1-1 IMC), and is scheduled to travel to Ridgeview (9-6, 1-1) on Feb. 1.
