Missions accomplished for the Hood River Valley girls and boys water polo teams this week, as they earned spots into next weekend’s state championship tournament in Corvallis.

The HRV girls, who entered the Class 5A/4A eight-team state playoffs as the No. 1 seed, defeated No. 8-seed Bend, 18-5, in a play-in game Nov. 3 at Osborn Aquatic Center. It was Hood River’s third win this season over Bend - 14-5 on Oct. 8 and 11-1 on Oct. 22.