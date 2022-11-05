Missions accomplished for the Hood River Valley girls and boys water polo teams this week, as they earned spots into next weekend’s state championship tournament in Corvallis.
The HRV girls, who entered the Class 5A/4A eight-team state playoffs as the No. 1 seed, defeated No. 8-seed Bend, 18-5, in a play-in game Nov. 3 at Osborn Aquatic Center. It was Hood River’s third win this season over Bend - 14-5 on Oct. 8 and 11-1 on Oct. 22.
The Eagles (18-4), who lost just two seniors to graduation from its 2021 state runner-up team, will return to Osborn on Nov. 11 and play No. 4 seed Ashland in one semifinal match at 12:10 p.m.
West Albany plays Hillsboro in the other girls semifinal. Winners in the semis advance to the Nov. 12 3 p.m. championship. The girls third-place game is at 10 a.m.
HRV’s girls program is seeking its fourth state championship in the past seven years; the Eagles also won titles in 2016 and 2017.
The Hood River boys, seeded No. 3, won their play-in match 19-2 over Mt. View of Bend on Nov. 3. (The Eagle boys had beaten Mt. View 25-6 when they played earlier this season.)
The win pus HRV (17-6) into the Nov. 11 boys semifinals against No. 2 seed West Albany at 3:40 p.m. Top-seeded Summit of Bend plays Hillsboro in the other semifinal. The boys championship is Nov. 12 at 4:15 p.m.
