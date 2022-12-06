Hood River Valley’s girls wrestling team was 10th out of 18 teams at Saturday’s Tyrone S. Woods Memorial tourney at Oregon City High.
Xiomara Gordian Gomez led Coach Jessica DeHart’s HRV wrestlers, finishing third at 155 pounds. She won her first match by fall over Addison Sheehan of Oregon City before losing in the semifinals by fall to eventual champion Isabella Prinslow of North Medford. Gordian Gomez rebounded to take third place, winning by fall over Jasmine Myers of Silverton.
