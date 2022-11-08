HRV Boys Water Polo.jpg

Hood River water polo senior boys left to right, Charlie Wilson, Kai Hawkins, Ben Marsden, Angus Kellems, Gavin Hackett, Zayd Ziada and Lucas Elliot.

 Contributed photo

Missions accomplished for the Hood River Valley girls and boys water polo teams last week, as they earned spots into this weekend’s state championship tournament in Corvallis.

The HRV girls, who entered the Class 5A/4A eight-team state playoffs as the No. 1 seed, defeated No. 8-seed Bend, 18-5, in a play-in game Nov. 3 at Osborn Aquatic Center. It was Hood River’s third win this season over Bend — 14-5 on Oct. 8 and 11-1 on Oct. 22.