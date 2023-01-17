Wilsonville versus HRV

Wilsonville (left) and Hood River Valley wrestlers match up for varsity wrestling in the Eagles gymnasium Wednesday night, Jan. 11.

 Mark B. Gibson Photo

Hood River Valley’s boys wrestling team finished fifth at the Bob Beisel Invitational on Saturday at Forest Grove High School.

The Eagles scored 125.5 points; Canby was the team champion with 241.5 points. The competitive tournament included numerous returning state tournament wrestlers from Oregon’s Class 6A schools, down through the smaller Class 2A/1A schools.