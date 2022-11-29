The Hood River Valley girl’s basketball off-season was driven by last year’s results. The Eagles are led by head Coach Steve Noteboom, who has been at the helm since 2019. Last season the team started strong winning three of their first four games and entered conference play with an even 5-5 record. A tough Intermountain Conference (IMC) league held the Eagles winless in the second half of the year.
“I didn’t feel like we achieved what we could have achieved last year,” said Noteboom.
This season will be the first year Hood River athletics is a member of the Northwest Oregon Conference. A change in league opponents will not bring any easier competition. La Salle Prep has the second most state championship appearances in OSAA history and five of the teams in the new NWOC finished with a record above .500. Noteboom is hoping a change in approach will help the Eagles compete.
“We are changing up some of the offensive schemes a little bit, we’re changing our defensive approach so that we can focus more on rebounding,” he said.
On the court, the Eagles will be led by senior forward Mallory McNerney and junior forward Marina Castaneda.
“Everyone has like wanting to grow from last year. So, we’ve been putting in a lot of work in the off-season,” said Castaneda. Last year, Castaneda was first-team All-IMC.
Noteboom also highlighted juniors Megan Griggs and Abby Schrankel.
This summer was a busy summer for the girl’s basketball team. More than a dozen players spent a month of their summer vacation coming to practices and playing in 15 games. Attending a team camp for the first time in a decade was another important step for the team’s maturation and chemistry.
On Castaneda and McNerney, Noteboom said, “They went to three or four different camps plus the summer ball. I’ve just noticed they’re just more knowledgeable of the game and they have a better idea of what we’re looking for,” said Noteboom.
Schrankel took her game overseas to Italy. According to Noteboom, she played games through the NBC basketball program. Schrankel brings a shooting threat to the Eagles who scored many of their points last season around the basket.
Although the Eagles have just two home games before January, they end the season with seven of the last 10 games on Vannet Court at HRVHS.
The Eagles will open their season on Friday, Dec. 2 against Eagle Point at the Crook County Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.