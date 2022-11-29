The Hood River Valley girl’s basketball off-season was driven by last year’s results. The Eagles are led by head Coach Steve Noteboom, who has been at the helm since 2019. Last season the team started strong winning three of their first four games and entered conference play with an even 5-5 record. A tough Intermountain Conference (IMC) league held the Eagles winless in the second half of the year.

“I didn’t feel like we achieved what we could have achieved last year,” said Noteboom.