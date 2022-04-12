Dufur thrower Jacob Jones finished first in the javelin, second in the discus and third in the shot put to highlight small school performances at the April 7 track and field meet at Hood River Valley.
Two of Jones’ marks were personal bests – 115 feet, 8 inches in the discus and 38-7.5 in the shot. His winning javelin throw was 132-3.5. Teammate Ashley Bailey also won an event for the Rangers. She threw the shot put 32-1.
Dufur Marshal McLaughlin posted sprint times of 11.87 and 24.51, which are the fastest in the Class 1A District 3 this season.
Dufur was joined at the meet by 1A schools Horizon Christian and Trout Lake. Also competing were 5A schools, HRV, The Dalles and Crook County.
Trout Lake also had an individual winner in pole vaulter Gynel Duke, who cleared 8-6. The Mustang vault crew represented well, as frosh Sawyer Dean was second with a PR of 12-6 and Landon Herberling was third at 11-6 in the boys competition.
Horizon was led by seniors Alex Whitaker and Gus Decker. Whitaker was second in the shot put at 41-8.5 and third in the discus. Decker set a school record for the Hawks in the 1500 at 5 minutes, 43.13 seconds. Teammate Caleb Yuan was second in the 110-meter high hurdles and third in the 300 intermediates (46.91). Senior Josiah Sohal was fifth in the 800; his time of 2:14.31 is the fastest in the District 3 distance running rankings.
Two days later, Yuan and Horizon competed at the 14-team St. Paul Buckaroo Invitational. The junior hurdler won both races - the highs in a personal best 18.48. Senior teammate Josh Rogers, last year’s Class 1A state triple jump runner-up, competed in the event for the first time this season and won with a mark of 39-2.5. Rogers also ran a 12.03 100, the second-fastest District 3 time this season.
Horizon’s boys were third in the team competition.
South Wasco County also competed at St. Paul. Frosh Storm McCoy won the high jump at 5-4 and was second in the 3000. Teammate Macy Bell was third in the girls high jump at 4-6, and Julie Hull was second in the 400.
Sherman competed last week in the Prairie City Annual Meet along with 14 other small schools. Kole Martin had a busy day, winning the 400 (57.12), 200 (25.8) and long jump (17-9), and he was third in the 100. Teammate Sophie Hulke matched Martin’s three wins with first-place finishes in the shot (30-11), discus (103-10) and javelin (101-0) – the latter two marks were personal bests.
