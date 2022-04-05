Columbia High’s 8-0 girls softball start is tempered somewhat by the level of competition, but that won’t be an issue for the Bruins when they resume play following spring break in the competitive Trico League.
Columbia won two more non-league games this past week, 20-2 and 16-0, over winless Riverside, a Class 3A team from Boardman. The lopsided doubleheader victories have the Bruins outscoring their past three opponents (five games) by an eye-popping 104-11 — or a 21-2 average score.
That likely won’t be the case next week when Columbia travels to Castle Rock for an April 12 doubleheader against the 4-1 Rockets. Castle Rock lost its first game April 1, 11-1 to Adna High, after starting 4-0 and outscoring opponents, 30-4.
Against Riverside, Sydney Aman, Sophia Acosta, Macee Barnes, and Madison Russum each had multiple hits — Aman was 4-for-4 — in the first game. Mckynzi Guinn earned the pitching win.
In game No. 2, Josie Dickey pitched the complete game shutout. Jenna Eccles, Grace Kennedy and Whittney Gross each had multiple hits.
