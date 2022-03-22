Columbia High’s softball team is off to a 3-0 start after early season wins over Goldendale and Washougal.
The Bruins overwhelmed visiting Goldendale 22-4 on March 17, followed by a doubleheader sweep of Washougal on March 18 by 9-4 and 9-7 scores.
Against Goldendale, junior Macee Barnes singled in the first inning to score the first run of the season for the Bruins — and there would be plenty more tallies to come. Sydney Aman was clutch at the plate, driving in seven runs with a triple in the second inning, a single in the third and a home run in the fourth.
Mckynzi Guinn got the start pitching, going three innings, allowing three hits, two runs, while striking out three. Blankenship, Barnes, and Aman collected multiple hits on the day. Barnes led the way on the base paths, stealing three bases.
A day later, Columbia swept a home doubleheader against Washougal, 9-4 and 9-7. The Bruins trailed 4-0 in the top of the second inning, but they got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the frame on a single from Teagan Blankenship. The Bruin bats got hot in the third, with six runs thanks to hits by Ella Wilson, Ella Reed, and a double from Sophia Acosta. Maggie Bryan and Aman led the offense with multiple hits.
Freshman pitcher Josie Dickey was strong in a relief stint on the mound, Coach Jesse Bryan said.
A highlight of game No. 2 of the doubleheader was catcher Bryan’s multiple back picks and throwing out runners trying to steal.
“We also went down three runs in the first two innings before another big third inning,” Coach Bryan said of the second game.
“Our outfield consisting of Barnes, Acosta and Wilson have proven to be exactly what we needed out there so far this season,” Bryan added. “The entire team is settling in and are playing better each game. Having almost an entire team in the dugout staying positive and being loud has also proved to be the extra spark that we were hoping for.”
Dickey got the start on the mound for game two, recording five strikeouts and issuing one walk.
Columbia was scheduled to host nearby rival Stevenson Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Bruins play a doubleheader Friday at Fort Vancouver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.