Jane Nichols and Sandi Rousseau with their medals from the U.S. Masters Swimming Spring National Championships.

 Contributed photo

Columbia Gorge Masters Swimming was well represented at the U.S. Masters Swimming Spring National Championship meet, held April 27-30 in Irvine, Calif. Jane Nichols (80-84 age group) and Sandi Rousseau (75-79 age group) swam in five individual events and relays.

