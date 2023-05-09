Columbia Gorge Masters Swimming was well represented at the U.S. Masters Swimming Spring National Championship meet, held April 27-30 in Irvine, Calif. Jane Nichols (80-84 age group) and Sandi Rousseau (75-79 age group) swam in five individual events and relays.
Columbia Gorge Masters Swimmers set national records
- By Sandi Rousseau For Columbia Gorge News
-
- Updated
Headlines straight to your inbox!
Gorge Social
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Columbia girls win Jeff Agar meet in Trout Lake
- Power-hitting The Dalles runs streak to 11 games
- Columbia softball maintains perfect win record
- Riverhawk boys start going low at golf tourneys
- The Dalles baseballers win sixth straight game, eye playoffs spot
- GOP Senate walkout to stop abortion bill continues despite legal setback
- Columbia baseball drops series to Seton Catholic
- Eagles win two of three, back in state playoff hun
- TD’s Booth, Heredia win sixth straight doubles match
- Gorge Sailing Team wins second straight Oregon Cup
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Columbia Gorge Masters Swimmers set national records
- Eagles win two of three, stay in state playoff race
- Hood River golf completes team season at district
- 1A/2A baseball, softball roundup: Sherman takes second in district baseball title chase
- Eagle softball drops two to damper playoff hopes
- Eagles honor seniors at final home meet of season
- 1A track and field roundup: Sherman girls take first place at home invitational
- Columbia wins girls tennis match at Eatonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.