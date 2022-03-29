Columbia High rides a four-game baseball win streak into this week, when the Bruins begin Trico League play.
The Bruins haven’t lost since Dufur High beat them 14-0 in the March 16 opener for both teams. Columbia swept a doubleheader against Stanfield the next week, beat Stevenson, 5-4, on March 22, and two days later topped Riverside, 20-2.
Columbia was scheduled to open league play March 29 with a doubleheader against King’s Way Christian beginning at 3 p.m. The three-game King’s Way series concludes with a single contest on April 1 at Luke Jenson Sports Park in Vancouver.
Columbia will play two contests early in its spring break week: Monday, April 4 against visiting Sherman, and Tuesday, April 5, in a rematch at Dufur.
