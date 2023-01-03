The Columbia High Bruins boys basketball team extended its win streak to three with a pair of non-league victories last week.

The Bruins (5-1) won, 54-46, at the Montesano High Bulldogs (2-5) on Dec. 27. The Bruins, guided by first-year Coach John Hallead, followed with a come-from-behind, 38-31, home win over the Riverside High Pirates (2-10) Dec. 30 in White Salmon.