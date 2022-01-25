Columbia High’s girls basketball team split Trico League games last week and this week will be a busy one for Coach Howard Kreps’ team as it attempts to catch up its schedule.
The Bruins have six games scheduled in 10 days — starting with a Wednesday contest at home against King’s Way. Weather and COVID have turned the Columbia girls’ schedule into a quagmire. But it’s not as messy as the boys.
The Bruin boys counter with seven games in 11 days (starting with a Jan. 25 contest at King’s Way), in a summer league like a-game-almost-every-day scenario. Columbia then hosts games Thursday (La Center), Friday (King’s Way) and Saturday (Goldendale). The following week will be almost as busy.
The Columbia boys did not play at all last week, but the Bruin girls did. Columbia lost 36-27 at Castle Rock on Jan. 19 but bounced back for its first league win on Jan. 21, 60-51 at home against Seton Catholic. The Bruins started the game on a 9-0 scoring run and never trailed. Seton stayed close, pulling within a point a couple of times.
Junior forward Teagan Blankenship led Columbia with 17 points and teammate Sydney Aman added 16. Columbia’s cause was bolstered by making 17 of 24 free throws.
