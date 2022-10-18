The 2022 Big Sky League volleyball playoffs begin Wednesday at Condon High School, with the winners of those matches qualifying for the Class 1A state playoffs. But before then, they have a chance to win the district title this weekend, as well.
Winning teams on Wednesday will play Saturday at The Dalles High School in the district tournament. The first match Saturday begins at 10 a.m. and the next matches will begin 30 minutes following the previous match.
This year’s league play was divided into two divisions, East and West. South Wasco won the West and Ione/Arlington the east. Those two teams have qualified for the state playoffs but will play on Saturday in the district tourney.
Crossover games for district volleyball beginning at 5 p.m. at Condon include: West No. 3, Dufur vs. East No. 2, Sherman; and West No. 2 Glenwood-Klickitat vs. East No. 3, Wheeler County.
The Dufur-Sherman winner plays South Wasco in the semifinals at district Saturday at The Dalles. The Klickwood-Wheeler winner plays Ione/Arlington in the other semifinal match. Semifinal losers on Saturday play for third-fourth followed by the championship match.
Round one of the 32-team Class 1A state playoffs is Oct. 26; winners of those matches play Oct. 29 for the chance of qualifying for the eight-team state tourney Nov. 4-5 at Ridgeview High in Redmond.
