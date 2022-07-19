Race veteran Ahrlin Bauman and newcomer Amanda Eller won the men’s and women’s races at the 2022 Kollas Cranmer Fourth of July Run.

Bauman, who owns the course record of 37 minutes 18 seconds (set in 2002), won this year’s 45th running of the 7.4-mile race in 44 minutes. (Race times are not precise, according to race organizer Mary Gumm, because of timing equipment issues — which also delayed official results.)