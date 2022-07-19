Race veteran Ahrlin Bauman and newcomer Amanda Eller won the men’s and women’s races at the 2022 Kollas Cranmer Fourth of July Run.
Bauman, who owns the course record of 37 minutes 18 seconds (set in 2002), won this year’s 45th running of the 7.4-mile race in 44 minutes. (Race times are not precise, according to race organizer Mary Gumm, because of timing equipment issues — which also delayed official results.)
Bauman and his twin brother, Oscar, finished 1-2 in the annual race. Oscar is the record-holder in the age 40-49 category of 39:08 (set in 2016).
The running Baumans of the Portland-metro area have been consistent participants over the years at the holiday race. “I’m very glad to see they still consider us an event worth attending,” Gumm said. “They have done this race several times.”
Ahrlin Bauman is a former master’s national cross country champion, who in the early 2000s was a workout pace setter for elite runners based in the Portland area. Included in that group were Olympians Kara Goucher, Galen Rupp, Alan Webb, and Amy Yoder Begley.
The vacationing Eller of Woodbine, N.J., was the fastest female runner in 49:43. Eller ran collegiately at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, N.J., graduating in 2015. High school senior-to-be Olivia Nickson of Hood River finished second in 55:37.
The course record for women is 43:59 set in 2012 by Gwen Thomas.
The run returned after a two-year hiatus because of COVID. The 2019 race was won by avid Gorge distance runner David McKay (41:03). Also that year, the women’s winner was Hood River Middle School teacher Amanda Phillips, who qualified the next year for the 2020 Olympic Marathon trials.
The annual race, which begins at the Odell Fire Station and ends at Hood River’s Jackson Park, traverses the annual Hood River Lions Club Parade route. The parade also returned to town this year after a COVID interruption.
Proceeds from the Kollas Cranmer Fourth of July Run benefit the Hood River Wrestling team, which helped with course logistics.
Gumm said the top three finishers in each age division will eventually be posted on the Kollas Cranmer Fourth of July Run website at 4thofjulyrun.wordpress.com.
