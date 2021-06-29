Three Babe Ruth teams, with players from The Dalles, Hood River and White Salmon, played a full local season this spring despite the many challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Local Babe Ruth baseball finished off the season on June 16.
Two teams from The Dalles and one team from Hood River/White Salmon competed locally in Portland area and John Day with a final week play off against each other as the Babe Ruth season closed.
Thirteen of these 14U athletes continue with Babe Ruth All Star under The Dalles coach Mike Cates.
The Babe Ruth All-Star State tournament will be in Sandy, Ore., beginning July 10, and regionals will be in North Bend, Ore., the week of July 26.
