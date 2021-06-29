Three Babe Ruth teams, with players from The Dalles, Hood River and White Salmon, played a full local season this spring despite the many challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Local Babe Ruth baseball finished off the season on June 16.

Two teams from The Dalles and one team from Hood River/White Salmon competed locally in Portland area and John Day with a final week play off against each other as the Babe Ruth season closed.

Thirteen of these 14U athletes continue with Babe Ruth All Star under The Dalles coach Mike Cates.

The Babe Ruth All-Star State tournament will be in Sandy, Ore., beginning July 10, and regionals will be in North Bend, Ore., the week of July 26.

Babe Ruth The Gorge.jpg

Gorge Babe Ruth — Pictured are, left to right, back row, Coach Kasey Postlewait, Hayden Wavrunek, Kai Brasuell, Sawyer Muehlbauer, Gionni Villalobos, Davis Parr, Wyatt Stelma and Coach-Toby Kock. Front row, Aaron Jiminez, Garrett Kock, Falkner Grabb, Hunter Bryant, Addison Postlewait and Holden Uffelman. Not pictured Seth White and Deegan Bearden. Players are from Hood River and White Salmon.
Pepsi Blue LL.jpg

Pepsi  — Pictured are, left to right, Coach Mike Cates, Trey Hodges, Will Booth, Finley Corbin, Adrian Rodriguez, Alexander DelaTorre, Sterling Coburn, Jeff Hodges; Front row, Evan Ortega, Nolan Cates, Jack Thiemann and Jack Diessner. Players are from The Dalles.
Spooky's LL.jpg

Spooky’s — Pictured are, left to right, back row, Cody Agidius, Cooper Klindt, Asa Waller, Hunter Bustos, Krae Mathisen, Sam Shaver, Matt LaDoux, Jaden Turner and Jimmy Shaver; Front row, Dane Klindt, Sawyer Dray, Joshua Brackenbury, Hudson Case, Tristin Schofield, Silas LeBreton-Smith and Steve Agidius. Players are from The Dalles.