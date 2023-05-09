The Sherman High girls track and field team won its own invitational meet Saturday in Moro.
The Huskies scored 125 points to best runner-up Trout Lake with 100 in the 12-team meet.
Sherman was led by its depth in the field events. Sophie Hulke won the shot put, discus and javelin, the latter event with an 108-foot, 11-inch personal record. Teammate Morgan Geary was second in the javelin and pole vault and third in the triple jump.
Trout Lake was fueled by the 1-2 finish of Nancy Painter and Melanie Garcia in the 100 meters, and Lupe Medina’s win in the 200. Painter’s 100 time of 13.89 was a personal best. Teammate Violette Anderson won the long jump, was second in the shot put and 100 hurdles, and fourth in the javelin. Jade Mclean won the pole vault for the Mustangs.
South Wasco’s girls were fourth and led by Macy Bell’s win in the high jump and Sadie McCoy’s PR victory in the 1500.
On the boys side of the meet, Goldendale won with Trout Lake finishing second. The Mustangs were led by the 1-2 finishes of Landon Herberling and Sawyer Dean in both the 100 and pole vault. Herberling also won the high jump. Middle distance runner Trevor Collins lowered his all-time 800 time to 2:08.01.
South Wasco’s Joey Holloway had a good day for the Redsides. He won the javelin with a PR throw of 146-9.75 and was second in the discus with a PR 125-6 effort.
Sherman’s boys were led by Renan Christiansen who threw 40-2 to finish third in the shot and teammate Luke Fritts who tossed a PR throw of 116 feet to finish third in the discus.
The shot and discus were won by Klickitat junior Austin Fink, who threw 45-4.5 and spun to a PR 128-6 toss in the discus.
Earlier in the week, South Wasco hosted a meet attended by nine schools. Eduardo Rubio and Storm McCoy of the host Redsides battled in the high jump, each clearing 5-10.
Sherman’s Cole Martin and Josiah Carlson finished 1-2 in the 400 — 55.5 to 56.02 — and also ran legs on the Huskies’ winning 4x100 relay in 46.55.
In the girls meet, McCoy and Jayda Iverson ran to first and second in the 800 in PRs 2:41.2 and 2:42.09, respectively, for South Wasco, and teammate Bailey Udey won the long jump with a PR 15-0.5 leap. Bell won the high jump and the 400 in a PR 1:08.92.
Dufur and Horizon Christian competed at the Dean Baker Invitational on Saturday at Gladstone High School. The Rangers were led by senior hurdler Brady Person, who raced to a PR 45.34-second effort in the 300 hurdles.
Horizon senior Ellie Rinella raced to a personal best in the 200 and also PR’d in the triple jump. The Hawks also competed last week at a 5A meet at Hood River Valley. Top performances for the Hawks included sophomore Markeith Harris’ PR-matching 5-8 high jump.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.