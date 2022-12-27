The No. 6-ranked South Wasco County High Redside girls faced their toughest opponent this season on Dec. 19, losing to the top-ranked North Douglas High Warriors (5-2), 62-9 in Drain.
The Redsides, guided by fifth-year Coach Carly Johnson, bounced back a day later, topping Myrtle Point, 55-51, at North Douglas. “We had a good, tough game with Myrtle Point, and we were able to hang on and get the win,” said Johnson. “I’m glad we’re up high in the rankings, because it will help provide us with a boost in our confidence level and the girls are excited about that.
“However, we all know that early in the season like this, rankings are kind of hard to take seriously. We’ve only had two practices in the last two weeks because of sickness and snow. They performed very well for the amount of practice time that we’ve had and they’re focused and ready to go.”
The 29 points against North Douglas was a season low for the Redsides.
Trout Lake splits two games
Big Sky League West Division leader Trout Lake (2-0 league, 4-3 overall)split two non-league games last week. The Mustangs lost at home, 45-38, to the Columbia High Bruins (4-3) on Dec. 19 at Trout Lake High. It marked the Mustangs’ second loss this year to Columbia of the WIAA Class 1A Trico League, losing 41-35 to the Bruins Dec. 3 in White Salmon.
The Mustangs bounced back and won at home, 36-21, over the Goldendale High Timberwolves (3-2) on Dec. 21. Trout Lake built a 10-4 first quarter lead and led 12-9 at halftime. The Mustangs then took control of the contest in the second half, outscoring the Timberwolves 24-12. The Mustangs held the Timberwolves to single-digit scoring in every quarter.
Senior post Willa McLaughlin led the Mustangs in scoring with 15 points. The Mustangs had six players who scored against Goldendale.
In the contest versus Columbia, McLaughlin again led the Mustangs in scoring with 18 points, followed by Violette Anderson with 14.
Sherman County wins two
The Sherman County High Huskies (1-1 Big Sky League) won two straight non-league games to improve their overall record to 5-2. The Huskies won, 41-28, over the Dayville/Monument High Tigers on Dec. 19 at Sherman County High School in Moro. The Huskies followed with another win Dec. 20 with a 40-25 victory over the Griswold High Grizzlies (4-4) in Helix.
Dufur wins first game
The Dufur High Rangers recorded their first victory this season with a 49-39 road win over the Perrydale High Pirates (0-9) Dec. 19 at Perrydale High School. Dufur junior post Hayley Peterson scored a career-high 36 points to help lead the Rangers to the win. The 49 points scored by Dufur was a season high. Dufur also had 10 points from senior Allie Masterson.
Dufur returned home Dec. 22 and lost, 48-23, to the Joseph High Eagles (3-8).
