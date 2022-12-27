Trout Lake defeats Dufur GBX

Dufur junior Cloey Arguello responds to a close guard by Trout Lake junior Melanie Garcia during a league game in Dufur Friday night. Mark B. Gibson photo

 Mark B. Gibson photo

The No. 6-ranked South Wasco County High Redside girls faced their toughest opponent this season on Dec. 19, losing to the top-ranked North Douglas High Warriors (5-2), 62-9 in Drain.