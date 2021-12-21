Klickitat/Glenwood (often referred to as Klickwood) girls basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak and won its first Big Sky League game this year Dec. 17, 35-17, on the road over Horizon Christian in Hood River.
The Vandals (1-1 league, 1-4 overall), guided by Coach Adam McFall, notched a season-high point total in the victory and the 17 points they allowed was the fewest by an opponent this year. Junior Alisa Gimlin led the Vandals in scoring with 11 points, Allison McFall (Adam’s daughter) scored seven and sophomore Lena Thiemann added six points.
“We played well, and it was the best game the girls have played so far this season,” said Adam McFall. “It was a good team effort that we put out there tonight. We’re a work in progress and we’ll just try to get better every day and that’s what we’ll try to do. Alisa Gimlin had one heck of a game and she killed it on rebounding. Our point guard Joslyn Arnold (nine points) was running the show well for us and she was shooting the ball well. All the girls blocked out and rebounded well. We got a ton of rebounds, and we didn’t turn the ball over as much as we have in other games, so that was a good thing to see.”
Following the Christmas holiday break, the Vandals return to action in their first game of the new year Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. versus the Lyle/Wishram Cougars (0-3) at Lyle High School.
Redsides win fourth straight
The South Wasco County High Redsides (1-0 league, 4-3 overall) captured a fourth consecutive victory Dec. 18, a 66-31 Big Sky League win over Klickwood at South Wasco High in Maupin. The Redsides allowed single digit scoring by the Vandals in each quarter. Junior Kylie Iverson scored a career high 25 points for South Wasco, which jumped in front 18-8 after the first quarter and 34-15 at halftime.
The Redsides, guided by Coach Carly Johnson, had scoring from all 10 of their players, including 12 points by sophomore Julie Hull and seven for senior Holly Miles. “It was nice seeing everyone scoring and we are really starting to click as a team, which is really fun to watch,” said Johnson.
South Wasco’s next contest after the holiday break is Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m. at home against the North Lake/Paisley High Cowgirls (3-3).
Huskies get a split
The Sherman High Huskies opened their Class 1A Big Sky League schedule and split their first two games. Sherman (1-1 league, 3-3 overall) won its league opener on the road, 27-24, over the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (0-1, 1-4) Dec. 17 at Spray High School. The Huskies were led in scoring by junior Natalie Martin with 10 points.
The Huskies, guided by first-year Coach Doug Martin, then faced an extremely tough opponent in their next contest Dec. 18 at home and lost, 48-32, to the No. 10 ranked Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (2-0 league, 5-2). Sophie Hulke led Sherman in scoring with eight points. “We did some things well, but we just couldn’t overcome their pressure,” said Doug Martin.
Sherman’s next contest is Jan. 7 on the road versus the Echo High Cougars (4-1) at 6 p.m. at Echo High School.
Bickleton drops two straight
The Bickleton High Pirates had a tough schedule last weekend as they faced two top-10 ranked Class 1A Big Sky League girls basketball teams. The Pirates lost, 52-26, to No. 10 ranked Ione/Arlington Dec. 17 at Arlington High School, followed by a 41-14 home loss to the No. 9 ranked Condon High Blue Devils (1-0 league, 3-1) Dec. 18 at Bickleton High School. Following the Christmas break, Bickleton plays its next game Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. versus Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler at Wheeler High School in Fossil.
