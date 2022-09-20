Dufur football versus Enterprise

Dufur senior quarterback Landon Ellis runs the ball during Friday's game against Enterprise Sept. 16, 2022.

 Flora Gibson photo

After losing their first two nonleague games to top-10 ranked teams Elgin (3-0) and Union (2-1), the Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars turned things around in Week 3 of Class 1A eight-man football. The No. 17-ranked Cougars opened their six-game Special District 2 West Division schedule with a 46-22 win over No. 23-ranked Ione/Arlington on Sept. 16 at Ione High School.

The road win left the Cougars, guided by Coach Dave Devoe, in a three-way tie for first place early in the SD2 season. The No. 1-ranked Powder Valley High Badgers (1-0 SD2, 3-0) and the No. 5 ranked Enterprise High Outlaws (1-0 SD2, 3-0) are tied with the Cougars.