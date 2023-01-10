The defending Class 1A boys Big Sky League boys basketball champion South Wasco County High Redsides continued to roll right along, as they improved their record to 11-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big Sky last week.

The Redsides won 91-44 Jan. 4 over the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (1-4 league, 2-7 overall) at Lyle High School. South Wasco followed with a 61-46 win over the Dufur High Rangers (2-2 league, 4-6 overall) Jan. 6 in Dufur and they won 78-43 at home over the Horizon Christian High Hawks (3-1 league, 8-3 overall) Jan. 7 in Maupin. That marked the Redsides’ first home game since Dec. 10.