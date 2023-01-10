The defending Class 1A boys Big Sky League boys basketball champion South Wasco County High Redsides continued to roll right along, as they improved their record to 11-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big Sky last week.
The Redsides won 91-44 Jan. 4 over the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (1-4 league, 2-7 overall) at Lyle High School. South Wasco followed with a 61-46 win over the Dufur High Rangers (2-2 league, 4-6 overall) Jan. 6 in Dufur and they won 78-43 at home over the Horizon Christian High Hawks (3-1 league, 8-3 overall) Jan. 7 in Maupin. That marked the Redsides’ first home game since Dec. 10.
In the Redsides’ win over area rival Dufur, senior Ian Ongers scored a game-high 29 points and freshman Jason Hull added 18.
“I kind of expected that they (Rangers) would come out and give us a great game and have a close game, but I knew that with our competitive level, we would be able to come out and score a lot, so we felt confident that we would be able to win,” said Ongers. “We’re having lot of fun and our goal is to reach the state tournament quarterfinals again at Baker this year.”
The Redsides used an effective 1-3-1 zone defense to lead from start-to-finish over the Rangers. “This was a big win over Dufur and it’s always a tough place to play at, but I’ll give them (Rangers) credit for playing so well and they’re a team that you can’t overlook,” said Coach Jim Hull. “Coming in here, we knew that they would give us their best and they came out and played aggressive. I’m glad to see that we matched their intensity level, and we did a great job of getting the ball to Ian and he answered for us well.”
Horizon Christian wins two of three
The Horizon Christian High Hawks won two out of three games to remain in second place in the Big Sky West Division standings behind South Wasco. Horizon won 56-31 Jan. 3 over Klickwood (0-3 league, 1-4 overall) at Glenwood High School, followed by a 63-30 home win Jan. 6 over the Trout Lake High Mustangs (2-2 league, 3-3 overall) in Hood River.
Trout Lake led by one point at halftime, but Horizon went on a third-quarter run — led by junior guard Mason Bates — to take control of the game. Bates and fellow junior guard Julius Gutierrez sparked the Hawks’ increased defensive pressure, which led to quick baskets off turnovers during a 10-0, third period scoring run.
Dufur wins second league game
Dufur won 69-49 over Lyle/Wishram Jan. 7 at Lyle High School. The Rangers had nine players score and were led by Jacob Kent (21 points) and Cody Phillips (19 points). Lyle was led in scoring by Riley Smith with 18 points while Jack Thiemann added 14.
Trout Lake wins second game
The Trout Lake High Mustangs improved their league record to 2-2 and 3-3 overall with a 71-43 win at home Jan. 7 over Klickwood. The Mustangs’ 71 points marked a season-high in scoring.
Lyle/Wishram won its first league game, 48-46, on Jan. 6 over Klickwood at Klickitat High School.
Sherman seeks first league win
The Sherman County High Huskies (0-3 league, 7-4 overall) lost 52-47 to the Condon High Blue Devils (1-0 league, 4-6 overall) Jan. 6 at Condon High School. The Huskies will be seeking to get their first league win Friday in a 7:30 p.m. home game against Horizon Christian.
