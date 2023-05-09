As the Class 2A/1A Special District 7 baseball regular season winds down, just one of three area teams continues to compete.

The No. 18-ranked Sherman County High Huskies (11-4 SD7, 13-7 overall) were swept in a three-game series last week and finished second in the district standings. The No. 9-ranked Heppner/Ione High Mustangs (13-2 SD7, 18-4 overall) won the key, three-game series that would determine the league championship.