As the Class 2A/1A Special District 7 baseball regular season winds down, just one of three area teams continues to compete.
The No. 18-ranked Sherman County High Huskies (11-4 SD7, 13-7 overall) were swept in a three-game series last week and finished second in the district standings. The No. 9-ranked Heppner/Ione High Mustangs (13-2 SD7, 18-4 overall) won the key, three-game series that would determine the league championship.
The Mustangs got the momentum from winning the first game, 1-0, over the Huskies on May 2 at Heppner High School. In the pitchers’ duel, the Mustangs scored a run in the fourth, aided by a Sherman error, to gain the advantage and they held on for the victory. The Mustangs out hit the Huskies, 4-3.
“We just couldn’t quite produce much offense and we couldn’t get the tying run,” said Coach Joe Justesen. “Our starting pitcher Talon Dark and relief pitcher Eddy Rubio both pitched pretty well in allowing only four hits. It was a great game; it was exciting, and we played good defense in fielding the ball well when we needed to. It was just one of those types of games where we couldn’t muster any offense. We competed well and we had opportunities to score, but we just couldn’t get a run.”
Heppner followed by winning a doubleheader, 20-1 and 7-3, on May 6 at Sherman High in Moro. The 3-0 Mustang series win gave Heppner/Ione the league title, while the Huskies took second place.
The Huskies earned one of the league’s four state qualifying spots and they’ll play in the 22-team OSAA state playoffs beginning May 22. The Huskies advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
The Dufur High Rangers (6-9 SD7, 6-13 overall) concluded their season following a, 24-0, loss to Heppner on April 29.
Dufur didn’t play its final three games on the schedule last week against the Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars (0-15 SD7, 0-18 overall) because they were canceled. Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat forfeited the last three games because it only had eight players available to play.
Lyle/Wishram seeks softball win
The Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (0-10 SD6, 0-12 overall) were hoping to get their first win Tuesday in Class 2A/1A Special District 6 softball when they faced the Echo/Stanfield High Cougars (8-6 SD6, 9-10 overall) at Stanfield High School (result was after the printed edition deadline).
The Cougars lost a doubleheader, 19-0 and 22-1, to the No. 9-ranked Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah High Rockets on May 5 at Lyle High School. The Cougars will conclude their first season since 2019 when they play an 11 a.m. doubleheader on the road against the Elgin/Imbler High Huskies (3-12 SD6, 3-13 overall) on May 12.
