Join Mt. Adams Institute for a virtual Sense of Place event, “The Legacy & Promise of Land Grant Universities and Oregon State University Extension in the Gorge,” March 10 at 7 p.m. on Zoom featuring Ann Harris.
After more than a century in existence, what have we learned from local Extension Services? In this month’s Sense of Place lecture, Harris of OSU Extension in the Gorge will share her understanding of the impacts this research-based organization has had on our local communities and our relationships with one another and the landscape.
When Harris interviewed for her position at OSU Extension, she had no idea what a “land grant” university was.
She also didn’t know how the Extension Service connected to the university, but that’s no longer the case.
From the complex history that established land-grant universities to the present day programs that provide research-based support for our economy, Harris has learned a lot about how Extension Services impact people and our region as a whole.
During her lecture, Harris will share pictures and stories from OSU Extension’s long history of programs ranging from Master Gardener classes to 4-H to food preservation.
Harris currently serves as the Open Campus Education Coordinator for OSU Extension in the Gorge. She grew up in Southern California and moved with her family to the Gorge more than 23 years ago.
Harris has worked in social services and in education and is an active community and church volunteer.
For more information, go to mtadamsinstitute.org/senseofplace.
The event is free, with a $10 suggested donation to support the program.
