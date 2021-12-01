Hood River Rotary demonstrated its ongoing support with a new sign on the front of the FISH Food Bank. Volunteers from the Rotary Club have been working since March 18, 2020, to help their community. Paul Crowley and a team of 14 volunteers work three days a week to organize and distribute food and other necessary items to those less fortunate.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many high-risk volunteers had to reduce time spent at the food bank. Crowley contacted FISH Treasurer Becky Bugge to see how they could help continue operations. In an effort to reduce contact they instructed clients to drive up and receive their food and items without getting out of their vehicle, a change in the way it delivered food to clients. To donate to FISH, visit www.fish-food-bank.com.
