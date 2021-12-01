Rotary Sign.jpg

Rotarians Jack Miller and Bob Sharkey put up the new Rotary Sign at the FISH Food Bank on Tucker Road.

Hood River Rotary demonstrated its ongoing support with a new sign on the front of the FISH Food Bank. Volunteers from the Rotary Club have been working since March 18, 2020, to help their community. Paul Crowley and a team of 14 volunteers work three days a week to organize and distribute food and other necessary items to those less fortunate.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many high-risk volunteers had to reduce time spent at the food bank. Crowley contacted FISH Treasurer Becky Bugge to see how they could help continue operations. In an effort to reduce contact they instructed clients to drive up and receive their food and items without getting out of their vehicle, a change in the way it delivered food to clients. To donate to FISH, visit www.fish-food-bank.com.

Rotary Group.jpg

Pictured are, front row, left to right: Rotary volunteers Paul Crowley, Julie Gilbert and Michael Schock.  FISH Director of Operations, Marianne Brevard. Second row: Rotary volunteers Dale Price, (and FISH Board Member) John Estes, David Meriwether, Bob Sharkey and Terri Vann, FISH Treasurer Becky Bugge and FISH volunteer Hector Hernandez. Third row: Rotary volunteers Jeff Apland, John Weting, Jack Miller and John Vann and FISH Board Member Jim Kelter. Not pictured: Rotary volunteers Doug Campbell and Adrienne Davies, FISH President Marianne Durkan, and FISH Volunteer Coordinator Billie Stevens. 