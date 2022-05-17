On Saturday, May 14, abortion rights supporters gathered for a “Bans Off Our Bodies” day of action in support of abortion access and reproductive freedom, in Hood River and across the nation.
The event, organized by local volunteers, was part of a nationwide response after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion revealed the court soon plans to overturn Roe v Wade and eliminate constitutional protections for abortion rights. That move that would likely lead 26 states to swiftly ban abortion. People across the United States turned out at more than 400 “sister events” in all 50 states, with anchor events in New York City, Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington, DC.
About 100 protesters lined the sidewalks along the “Salmon Fountain” Plaza, and the adjacent street corners, for the “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally in downtown Hood River, which lasted from noon until 1 p.m.
Amber Orion, a participant from Hood River, thanked the organizers for putting the event together, citing its importance.
“Thank you to the organizers for making this happen! Witnessing our community come together and take a stand is always powerful. Our bodies are not up for grabs, our rights are not up for debate. We will continue to show up and protect our rights fiercely and loudly until you take your laws off our bodies.”
