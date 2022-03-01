pFriem Family Brewers has announced they will transition seasonal and limited 500ml bottled beers to 16oz/4pack cans.
The brewery will roll out the new package starting with their Spring Seasonal and Limited Classics beginning in March and will distribute throughout Oregon and Washington. The core line-up of Pilsner, IPA, and Hazy IPA will remain in single serve 500ml bottles through late 2022 and 12 ounce six-pack cans beyond that.
“We are incredibly excited to bring our diverse line up of limited and seasonal beers into 16 ounce four-packs of cans,” said Josh Pfriem, brewmaster and co-founder of pFriem. “These beers, whether a Lager or hop forward ale, are meant for casual drinking occasions and now will be easier to bring on your outdoor adventure, backyard hangout or to your kitchen counter.”
The cans feature a smaller label wrap around a matte black can. “We sought out an innovative look,” Pfriem said in the press release. “Fans will be able to easily identify their favorite pFriem beer with the bold pFriem badge as well as some new pacific northwest inspired artwork on the can.”
pFriem has spent the past two years upgrading its facility and enhancing its infrastructure to make way for canning at larger volumes. “Similar to what we did with the purchase and commissioning of our new GEA Craftstar 50 Hectoliter brewhouse, our goal was to increase throughput, boost efficiency and most importantly to take our can beer quality to the next level,” said Pfriem.
The brewery has invested in innovative filling technology, Pfriem said. “What this means to the beer drinker is that pFriem continues to invest in quality in every form possible. This makes sure our canned beer has the highest integrity and the longest shelf life possible. It is still important to drink fresh beer that is stored cold, but our new canning line will keep that canned beer’s flavor and aroma as close as possible to the day it was packaged in the can.”
pFriem Lager Seasonals will retail at $2.99 for a 16 ounce single serve can or $11.99 for a four-pack. pFriem IPA and Pale Seasonals as well as other Classic Limited will retail at $3.49 16 ounce single serve can or $13.99 four-pack.
pFriem Family Brewers (pronounced “freem”) is a Northwest and European inspired brewery and tasting room in Hood River.
