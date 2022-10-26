HOOD RIVER — Longtime Parks and Rec Board of Directors member Glenna Mahurin resigned in the spring, and the opening was filled through an application and interview process. The Parks and Recreation Board chose Martha Verduzco-Ortega to fill the spot.
The Parks District is proud to have Verduzco its first Latinx board member.
“We are so excited to have Martha as part of the Parks and Rec District Team. She has a passion for serving our community, great leadership skills, and will make an awesome addition to the board of directors,” said the Parks and Rec Board in a statement to Columbia Gorge News.
Verduzco is a 1998 graduate of Hood River Valley High School. She was the first Latinx ASB president for the high school. She currently works for the Wasco County District Attorney’s Office. She’s a founder of the Hood River Latino network, and part owner of Rancho Ortega, a local event site. She lives in Parkdale with her family.
Verduzco has made community service a lifelong habit. She is bilingual, and well known in Hood River’s Latinx community. She joined the parks board to help bring parks news, information, and opportunities to folks who might not know about them, sometimes because of a language barrier.
One of the district’s new projects is a bi-monthly radio show on Radio Tierra. In both English and Spanish, board members Nan Noteboom and Martha Verduzco, aka DJ Boom and DJ Tita, will inform listeners about the opportunities available. They will be discussing parks, trails, the pool, and the district’s new Rec Desk, which offers community education and recreation programming.
