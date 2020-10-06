NW Natural contractors will be paving in Hood River Oct. 7-12.
The work will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 12. The 1.4-mile work zone is from near 18th Street and May Street northeast to 6th Street and Cascade Avenue. NW Natural is completing a pipeline reinforcement project to ensure consistent service to customers, according to a press release.
Drivers are asked to use caution in the area during these construction times and observe all temporary traffic control devices. Thank you for your patience.
NW Natural expects traffic impacts throughout the project route with paving occurring on the following roadways:
• 18th and May Street
• 17th to Sherman Streets
• 13th Street between Sherman and State Street
• State Street from 13th to Ninth streets
• From Ninth Street at State to Cascade
• Cascade from Ninth to Sixth streets
